Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer wins Myanmar International
Kaushal Dharmamer, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered in time after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono
Yangon: Mumbai- based India shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come- from- behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final here yesterday. Dharmamer, 23, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered in time after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18- 21, 21- 14, 21- 11 in a match that lasted an hour.
A trainee of the Uday Pawar Badminton academy in Goregaon, Kaushal, has been troubled by injuries for two years. The young World No. 187 showed good tactical ability and a calm mind as he rallied to the tough three- set victory.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta