Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer wins Myanmar International

Updated: Sep 16, 2019, 08:06 IST | PTI

Kaushal Dharmamer, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered in time after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono

Kaushal Dharmamer

Yangon: Mumbai- based India shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come- from- behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final here yesterday. Dharmamer, 23, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered in time after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18- 21, 21- 14, 21- 11 in a match that lasted an hour.

A trainee of the Uday Pawar Badminton academy in Goregaon, Kaushal, has been troubled by injuries for two years. The young World No. 187 showed good tactical ability and a calm mind as he rallied to the tough three- set victory.

