Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19, reveals in a video

SP Balasubrahmanyam, a well-known and reputed singer, has been tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a video and informed all his followers that he is fine.

He said- "Since 2-3 days, I was feeling a little discomfort, discomfort means chest congestion, and then cold and fever, on and off. But otherwise I didn't have any problem. But I didn't want to take it easy so I went to the hospital. It was mild, mild, very mild positive for Corona. You can stay at home and self-quarantine."

He continued, "But it's very tough for me since your family is at home and they cannot leave you alone. They are very concerned so I got admitted to the hospital."

A majority of his fans and well-wishers on Instagram prayed for his recovery and asked him to get well soon.

Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram Thanks for your prayers ... A post shared by SP Balasubrahmanyam (@ispbofficial) onAug 4, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

The legendary singer, in Hindi Cinema, is known to be the voice of Salman Khan. Starting from Maine Pyar Kiya, they collaborated on films like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Andaz Apna Apna, and Love. He also sang the title song of Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, which came out in in 2013!

