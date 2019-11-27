Indian Star boy, Juggy Sandhu changing the nightlife game in Mumbai

Juggy Sandhu embarked his journey four years ago and has taken the nightlife scene by storm in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps. Currently, the singer is popular among the youth and is seen performing at a leading bar or a club. With a huge fan following, especially women, the soulful singer is the highest-paid artists' in the on-ground music scene.

Raised by his grandfather, Juggy was passionate about learning the art of music at a nascent age of 10. At that tender age, Juggy sang at a Gurudwara and the young boy won many hearts instantly. He took it up as a hobby initially until he knew it was going to take him places. His grandfather was his inspiration throughout his musical journey and began recording Punjabi songs under his guidance. An accounts graduate with a flair for automobiles, he began his entrepreneurial journey with car accessories and modifications. Being content and satisfied with his career choice, what started off as a customer in a karaoke bar, was seen hosting a night six months after. In the year 2014, he kicked off his soul train and never looked back again.

Reminiscing his nervousness at his first ever gig to creating a new band of three members, including a guitarist and percussionist in 2015, the feeling still remains intact and is the key factor for the innocence in his songs. His unique warm voice texture diversifies highly on soul & romance that soon became an overnight sensation with his song 'Ghar Aaja', and shot a video in 2018 with over 15 Million organic views on YouTube.

With a loyal fan base, Juggy has performed over 1500 shows in the span for four years! The low key and shy artist recollects his best moment and says, "My music can be enjoyed by all age groups and many people have come up to me and said that I have inspired them in some way or the other, for a career in music, life, current situations – that feeling cannot be matched!"

Earlier this year, his grandfather – his inspiration passed away. Trying to get out of the grief of his loss during his first event after this incident he was a tad bit nervous but when he sang and the crowd connected with him he said to himself, "This is what I was born for." Without and financial or industry back up, the 30-year-old can proudly say that he started from the bottom and now he's here – with his first-ever Bollywood break in 2019.

He is now ready to take over Bollywood!

Juggy was first featured in Ghar Aaja - in collaboration with India's most loved singer Jubin Nautiyal - which was a part of the six-song series Electro Folk by Black Magic Music and released with the country's biggest label T-series. Buzz down the pipeline is Juggy has already begun prep for his first single and he is also being considered for playback in some top upcoming films.

