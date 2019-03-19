Indian Wells Masters: Canadian Andreescu topples Kerber for Indian Wells crown

tennis

Andreescu, 18, shook off fatigue to topple the eighth-ranked German

Canada's Bianca Andreescu with the Indian Wells Masters trophy on Sunday. Pic/AP,PTI

Canadian sensation Bianca Andreescu became the first wild card to win the WTA title at Indian Wells on Sunday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Andreescu, 18, shook off fatigue to topple the eighth-ranked German. Ranked 60th coming into the tournament, Andreescu will rise to 24th in the world with her first WTA title. When she finally converted her fourth match point she kissed the sun-baked court and flopped spread-eagled on her back.

"If you believe in yourself, anything is possible," Andreescu said as she hoisted the crystal trophy as the youngest player ever to win one of the WTA's prestigious Premier Mandatory tournaments. It's another giant step in a breakout season for Andreescu, who finished 2018 ranked 178th in the world.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates