Indian wins Rs 18 crore in 'big ticket' jackpot

Representational picture

An Indian in the UAE has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping 10 million dirham in a raffle in Abu Dhabi. Dickson Kattithara Abraham, who lives in Nigeria, had purchased the ticket in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times reported.

The 10 million dirham (Rs 18,22,25,000) prize was announced at the Abu Dhabi International Airport's arrivals hall Sunday morning, the report said. Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is a long-running and extremely popular prize draw at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

