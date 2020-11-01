Indian woman, two children found dead in Ireland

A woman from Karnataka’s Mysuru and her two children were found dead in Dublin, Ireland last week. She had gone to Ireland seven months ago with her family.

According to a report on NDTV, the police have said that they were in touch with 37-year-old Seema Banu’s relatives in Hadaganahalli in Periyapatna Taluk after she and her two children Asfira, 11, and Faizan Syed, 7-- were found dead on October 28 in Ballinteer in South Dublin.

The deceased’s husband Syed Sameer is a software engineer in Dublin and they had moved in to Dublin 7 months ago.

The Dundrum Garda Station in Dublin has started a murder investigation. A police official said they “are in touch with the family.”

The Indian Embassy in Ireland posted on twitter to express their deep shock on the deaths.

