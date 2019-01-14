Indian women's cricket team have set high standards: Coach WV Raman

cricket

"They have set high standards and it augurs well. Everybody should be looking towards doing much better," said Raman.

WV Raman

WV Raman, the new coach of the Indian women's team, said this side have set high standards and are capable of continuing to perform well.

"They almost went on to win the (ODI) World Cup in England, which is one of the reasons I put my hat in the ring. That to me, was an indication that there is great talent.

They are capable of going places and that's what I am going to be looking at — how to try and guide them to play as well as they did in the last 18 months — hopefully, better than what they did."

