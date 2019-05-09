Indian 'yoga guru' held for assaulting two women

international

Anand Giri.Pic/Twitter

Melbourne: A self- proclaimed spiritual leader from India has been arrested and remanded in custody in Australia for allegedly assaulting two women who invited him to their homes for prayers in Sydney.

Anand Giri, 38, was arrested from Oxley Park in Sydney on Sunday and was subsequently charged with two counts of committing an act of indecency on two women on separate occasions, the SBS news website reported. He was due to fly overseas on Monday after completing a six-week spiritual teaching tour.

The police said the man attended a house in Rooty Hill to participate in Hindu prayers on New Year’s Day in 2016 where he met a 29-year-old woman and allegedly assaulted her in a bedroom.

It was also alleged that Giri met a 34-year-old woman at her home in Rooty Hill in 2018 for prayers and assaulted her.

After being denied bail over concerns that “more women victims could be at risk if released”, he was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Mt Druitt Local Court on June 26.

Giri hails from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to his website, the primary objective of his life is to "provide life solutions to people and to be a change agent in society".

He organises several spiritual teaching lessons and yoga classes throughout the year in India and abroad.

He is a graduate and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Yoga Tantra, according to his website.

