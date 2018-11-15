Indian-American 'regulatory czar' to replace Kavanaugh in Court of Appeals

international

A graduate of Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School, Rao was born to Zerin Rao and Jehangir Narioshang Rao, both Parsi physicians from India. She is married to Alan Lefkowitz and the couple has two children

Neomi Rao. Pic/AFP

Prominent Indian-American lawyer Neomi Rao has been nominated by US President Donald Trump to fill Justice Brett Kavanaugh's seat on the powerful DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump during Diwali celebrations on Tuesday at the historic Roosevelt Room of the White House announced the nomination of the 45-year-old regulatory czar for the DC Circuit which is considered next to the US Supreme Court. And, if confirmed by the Senate, Rao, who is currently administrator, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), would be the second Indian-American judge in this powerful court.

"She is going to be fantastic. Great person," Trump said on his nominee. A formal announcement on her nomination is expected to be made by the White House on Wednesday. Rao thanked the president for the "confidence" he has shown in her by nominating her to the powerful US court.

A graduate of Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School, Rao was born to Zerin Rao and Jehangir Narioshang Rao, both Parsi physicians from India. She is married to Alan Lefkowitz and the couple has two children.

Meet Neomi Rao

. Called the 'regulatory czar' of the Trump administration, she oversees implementation of the administration's deregulatory agenda and regulation-related executive orders.

. She is known among legal circles as a law scholar who has distinguished herself for her right-of-centre views.

. Trump's nomination of Rao is in recognition of her contribution in cutting down regulations.

. She has been known for promoting separation of powers in the three branches of government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever