India's Ankita Raina ready for French Open qualifiers

Playing my first Grand Slam will always be special. After all these years of patience and hard work, it feels like it's paying off: Ankita Raina



Ankita Raina

India has not had a female player in the singles main draw of a Grand Slam since Sania Mirza played at the Australian Open in 2012 and Ankita Raina is all fired up to change this statistic in the French Open qualifiers beginning today.

"Playing my first Grand Slam will always be special. After all these years of patience and hard work, it feels like it's paying off. But it's just another tournament for me because it's going to be the same ball, the same tennis court so that's how I think," she said.

