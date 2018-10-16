India's biggest cosmetic brand signs Ananya Panday as their brand endorser

bollywood

Ananya Panday is currently preparing for her Bollywood debut with Karn Johar's Student Of The Year 2

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Instagram

Ananya Pandey who is all set to mark her Bollywood Debut with Student of the Year 2 has signed India's biggest cosmetic brand even before her film's release.

Owing to the actress' immense popularity amongst the youth, the brand got Ananya Pandey on board as the brand endorser for their range of lip care products.

Sharing the news, Ananya took to her social media posting, "Super excited to be part of the lovely Lakme family! Thank you @lakmeindia #IndiasFavouriteBeautyBrand #AndMineToo".

Ananya Pandey happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of the cosmetic brand.

The young starlet is currently gearing up for his debut release alongside Tiger Shroff and is leaving no stone unturned in giving away her best. Ananya enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

The actress' Instagram game is on point a testimony of which is seen on her handle where the Ananya keeps on sharing pictures from her day to day life.

Also Read: Will Smith Visits Sets Of Student Of The Year 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates