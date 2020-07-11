India's COVID-19 tally crosses 8 lakh mark, records highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases

Medical volunteers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear distribute Vitamin tablets to the residents after their medical screening for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a residential society in Mumbai. Pic/ PTI

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mark on Saturday with yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 519 deaths were reported during this period.



The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



With as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,30,261) and Delhi (1,09,140).



Meanwhile, 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 10. Out of these 2,82,511 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

