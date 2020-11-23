Search

The Family Man 2 to now release in February 2021?

Updated: 23 November, 2020 09:24 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Sources say The Family Man 2, earlier scheduled to drop in December, pushed to February 2021 due to VFX work

With Mirzapur 2 out of the way, the most awaited series from Amazon Prime Video's roster is the second season of The Family Man. Fans of the spy thriller are eager to see the adventures of Srikant Tiwari, the unassuming and reliable undercover agent portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee. Although insiders had suggested that the second edition would drop online by December, it is now being heard that the Raj-DK creation has been deferred by two months.

A source from the series reveals, "Given the nature of the subject, the show is heavy on VFX. Even though other aspects of post-production progressed swiftly during the lockdown, the elaborate special effects work was considerably delayed. Raj and DK are sticklers for perfection; so, they have decided to wait a tad longer as the latest instalment shapes up to their liking. The editing is underway simultaneously. Though the platform has yet to lock the final date, the show is expected to stream in February." Besides featuring Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar, the upcoming instalment will see Samantha Akkineni making her digital debut.

mid-day reached out to Amazon Prime, which did not respond till press time.

First Published: 23 November, 2020 07:18 IST

