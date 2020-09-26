India's first Regional Rapid Transit System train design unveiled

The trains will reduce travel time from Meerut to Delhi to less than 60 minutes

India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), that will operate one of the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180 kmph reducing travel time between Meerut and Delhi to less than 60 minutes, has been manufactured at the Bombardier Rail plant in Gujarat.

The train design was unveiled by Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director leading the NCRTC team and Rajeev Joisar, managing director leading the Bombardier Transportation team in India.

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS boasts a 180 kmph design speed, one of the fastest in India, and it will have 24 stations. The trains will reduce travel time from Meerut to Delhi to less than 60 minutes and expected ridership is around 800,000 passengers daily.

The trains will accommodate around 900 passengers in the three-car train configuration for the Meerut local transit services. When configured into six-car train sets for RRTS, the trains will be able to accommodate as many as 1,790 passengers.

Bombardier was awarded the contract by NCRTC earlier this year to design, build and deliver the regional commuter and intra-city transit trains with comprehensive maintenance services for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under RRTS phase 1. The fresh, modern and advanced nature of the new train design is inspired by Delhi’s iconic monument Lotus Temple.

"These energy-efficient trains with exceptional ergonomics and low life cycle costs will contribute towards making India’s first RRTS futuristic and sustainable. Clubbed with state-of-the-art commuter centric features, RRTS is going to transform the way people travel in NCR and set a new benchmark for similar projects in the future," said Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

“These trains are being designed locally and incorporate latest technologies and features. Bombardier will deliver and maintain RRTS trains in accordance with our country’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines. These energy efficient semi-high-speed trains will enhance passenger experience in terms of comfort, safety, journey time and will be a game-changer in the regional rail segment in India benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development,” said Rajeev Joisar.

The RRTS feature-packed train design will offer a host of safety, security and environmental benefits while keeping passenger comfort at the forefront. The semi-high-speed aerodynamic train sets will have a 2 + 2 transverse seating arrangement with comfortable seat pitches, standing spaces and automatic plug-in type sliding doors.

The air-conditioned trains will also provide space for luggage, CCTV cameras for enhanced security and offer the choice of business class seating as well as a car designated for women in the six-car train sets for regional services.

The design takes inspiration from Lotus Temple, which was developed for sustainability with its natural lighting and natural air circulation to keep the building cool. This sustainable design flows into the new trains as Bombardier’s engineers have designed efficient lighting and temperature control systems that will reduce energy consumption.

RRTS is India’s first project to include maintenance services as part of the rolling stock tender process and Bombardier local teams will provide maintenance services for a period of 15 years through two maintenance depots established by NCRTC in Duhai and Modipuram.

