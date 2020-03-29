India's total COVID-19 tally hits 933

At a time when the country is looking for updates on new corona patients and India’s total tally, the health ministry could provide only one update through Friday. However, the latest tally as of Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that India’s total coronavirus-affected patient count has hit 933.

Besides active cases, the country has reported 19 casualties so far, while 78 persons have recovered or been discharged from hospital. The disease has so far spread to 27 states and UTs. A total of 103 districts have been affected by the virus.



Surat Municipal Corporation members pack food to distribute among the poor in the area on Saturday morning. Pic/PTI

‘Evacuate Sikhs’

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar to bring stranded Sikh families back from war-ravaged Afghanistan to India. The chief minister tweeted: “Dear @DrSJaishankar, there are a large number of Sikh families who want to be flown out of Afghanistan. Request you to get them airlifted at the earliest. In this moment of crisis, it’s our bounden duty to help them.” On March 25, terrorists stormed a crowded Sikh Gurudwara and housing complex in Kabul killing at least 27 people in Afghanistan. The terrorists belonged to Islamic State.

Cop on curfew duty dies

A 48-year-old policeman, who was on duty to implement the curfew to prevent spread of coronavirus, died of a heart attack in Patiala district on Saturday, officials said. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mian Singh was on patrol duty at Khari Fatan village in Samana town when he had the heart attack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.It was learnt that he had been putting in 14-hour work days since the curfew began.



A policeman feeds a monkey in Karad, Satara district. Pic/PTI

Villages bar outsiders

Three Goan villages, two of them remote hamlets, have set up blockades to prevent outsiders from entering amid the 21-day curfew in the state. The blockades in these Sonal, Velus and Taleigao villages are manned by local youth. While Sonal is located in the lower reaches of the Western Ghats, Velus is represented by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, and Taleigao on the outskirts of Panaji. “Despite the curfew, many people from neighbouring areas were entering our village to visit a popular waterfall called Mhoacho guno. It is dangerous,” Daji More, a local youth, said.

208 in hospital isolation

Over 200 people, including 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients—one of them a nine-month-old baby girl, the country’s second youngest case—are admitted in the isolation wards of hospitals in West Bengal. According to the state health department, samples were collected from 330 suspects, of whom 15 tested positive in the state. A 57-year-old man has been the only fatality in Bengal so far.

Till date, 6,51,134 persons have been screened at different entry points in the state—81,093 at Kolkata and Bagdogra Airports, 5,64,566 at seven Land Border Check Points along Nepal and Bangladesh, and 5,475 crew members of ships at three ports. “So far, 2,710 travellers have been identified and placed under surveillance. For 1,819 of them the surveillance period has been over. A total of 208 people are admitted in isolation facilities at hospitals. Rest 25,080 is under home surveillance,” it said. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan on Saturday announced that they will donate R20 lakh towards West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever