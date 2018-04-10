India's U-17 footballer Aniket awaiting cash reward from Maharashtra government

After a long wait of three years, some of Maharashtra's sporting stalwarts were finally recognised with Shiv Chhatrapati Awards last month



Aniket Jadhav

Sportspersons in the state are now used to the waiting game as far as getting rewards for their achievements are concerned. After a long wait of three years, some of Maharashtra's sporting stalwarts were finally recognised with Shiv Chhatrapati Awards last month.

Now, a state footballer — Aniket Jadhav — who represented India in the FIFA under-17 World Cup last October, is waiting for his reward of Rs 10 lakh. Aniket was the lone Maharashtra player in the team which didn't go past the first round.

'Why the delay?'

"Even though other state governments have rewarded their young footballers for a good showing at the U-17 football World Cup, why have I to wait so long," asked the junior Indian team's forward.

"After the World Cup Sambhaji Raje (Member of Parliament) came home and told me that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared an award of Rs 10 lakh. I had expected my reward after the World Cup, but I don't know why this is pending. All my India U-17 World Cup teammates from Manipur, West Bengal and other states have got their awards from their respective states," Aniket told mid-day yesterday from Kolhapur. Raje, a patron of Kolhapur Sports Association, accepted that there has been a delay and promised to fast-track Aniket's reward.

'Will follow up with CM'

"After the U-17 World Cup, the CM declared a Rs 10 lakh award for Aniket. There are some government procedures which need to be followed, hence the delay. I will personally follow it up with the CM and get it done very soon," promised Raje over the phone from New Delhi.

Aniket, who plays for Indian Arrows in the I-League, is currently training with his coach Jaydeep Angirwal in Kolhapur. His father, Anil, who still drives an auto rickshaw, wants to invest the Rs 10 lakh award in his son's further coaching.

"The money will be used to help Aniket improve his game and fulfill his dream of playing for the senior India team in the next two years," remarked Anil.

