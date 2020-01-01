IndiaSupportsCCA - BJP's goof-up has Twitterati in splits

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The last day of 2019 left Twitterati laughing out loud at the day's No. 1 trend on the social media platform — "#IndiaSupportsCCA". Everyone knows what CAA is, but you would wonder what CCA stands for. We do too. The answer lies with the BJP, whose members posted tweets with the hashtag, attracting witty responses. The BJP members had intended to start a Twitter campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act — CAA. They instead tweeted in support of 'CCA', which a Twitter user said, stands for "Copy Cat Association".

Amit Malviya, national Information & Technology in-charge, Jagdish Vishwakarma, BJP's Ahmedabad chief and MLA, and several other BJP leaders tweeted in support of the 'CCA'. Malviya and Vishwakarma tweeted an identical post along with a video. "This train was burnt down by anti-CAA rioters in West Bengal. Those who torched this train didn't have tiranga and Bapu's picture in their hands... They were arsonists," read the tweet with hashtag 'IndiaSupportsCCA'.

Thousands of supporters of the citizenship law shared this tweet, making it number one Twitter trend and Twitterati were quick to pounce on the opportunity to call the BJP out for "copy-pasting without checking". There were several others who enjoyed the "joke" of the last day of 2019. Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, tweeted, "Hello @amitmalviya, looks like you and your team didn't correct the from Google doc. Copy pasted it as it is? What is CCA and why is India supporting CCA? #IndiaSupportsCCA (sic)".

Pratik Sinha, Alt News co-founder, also tweeted: "CCA=Copy Cat Association #IndiaSupportsCCA". "#IndiaSupportsCCA is a great way to end the year with a joke! Useless, brainless BJP IT Cell gets spelling of CAA epicly wrong! And now it's relentlessly trending because paid trolls," Sangita, a Twitter user said. "The #1 Twitter Trend in India is #IndiaSupportsCCA. An entire nation is with you, Canada Council for the Arts. Yes, you too, California Culinary Academy," another user, Bobin James, tweeted. "Hahaha none us realise that they trended #IndiaSupportsCCA. CCA= Cancellation of citizenship Act (sic)," tweeted one Sheikh Ahtesham.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates