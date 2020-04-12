Indigo, GoAir, Vistara engage in banter on Twitter amid lockdown and it's hilarious

This image has been used for representational purposes only

All modes of transport including airlines have been grounded amid lockdown. The lead was taken by Indigo who started a banter by poking fun at Vistara.

Indigo took to the micro-blogging site to say, "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?"

For those unversed, 'Flying Higher' is the catchphrase that Vistara uses in its publicity campaigns.

Vistara didn't waste any time in replying to Indigo and also included GoAir in the conversation.

"No ð @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe," it wrote.

GoAir futhur included Air Asia in the banter and wrote, "Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?"

Malaysian low-cost airline, AirAsia uses the slogan 'Now everyone can fly."

Air Asia India tagged Spicejet too and used the catchphrase 'Red. Hot. Spicy'

SpiceJet replied promptly: “@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours (read red)! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport”.

Indigo finally put an end to the conversation and said, "Stronger to have you with usð #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo."

Twitterati showed love on the posts and the thread. They wrote several beautiful comments such as "That’s a beautiful conversation indeed," and "Nice thread of best #skyfriends,"

The country has imposed travel restriction on air, railways in order to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Maharashtra has extended the lockdown until April 30th.

