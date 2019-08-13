Indira Gandhi International Airport receives hoax bomb threat call

national

Following the threat, the departure area was evacuated and passengers were shifted to another gate, according to the airport officials

A bomb threat call for Terminal- 2 was received by Delhi Police. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi received a bomb threat at the terminal 2 late night on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax. "A person called up Delhi airport terminal 2 and said he had placed a bomb at the airport," informed Sanjay Bhatia, the Deputy Commissioner of Police. He also stated that the accused who made the hoax call later refuted of the action after he was identified by the police. "The police is still carrying out a search as a precautionary measure," added Sanjay Bhatia.

#UPDATE Delhi Airport:A bomb threat call for Terminal- 2 was received by Delhi Police.Immediately,departure area was evacuated&passengers were moved to gate no4 while arriving passengers were on hold inside aircraft. It was found to be hoax.Normalcy at terminal operation restored https://t.co/93LXxw3Zvh — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Following the threat call, the departure area of Indira Gandhi International Airport was evacuated and passengers were shifted to another gate, informed the airport officials. According to the news agency, ANI, arriving passengers were made to remain inside the aircraft and later normal terminal operations were restored. Security has been beefed up at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi ahead of Independence Day and the airport authorities have asked passengers to report early and have ordered the closure of 'meet and greet' area till August 20.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (Airport): A person called up Delhi airport terminal-2 and said he had placed a bomb at the airport. He later denied when police identified him. Police is still carrying out a search as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/Z251d90sC3 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

According to ANI, the domestic flyers have been requested to reach a minimum of three hours prior to their flight at the airport and international flyers have been asked to reach four hours prior to their scheduled flight. The enhanced security measures included through tightening access control in aviation installations, screening of passengers, strengthening of anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage measures, enhanced security in cargo terminals and parking areas and strict vigil on the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around aviation installations, the sources said.

