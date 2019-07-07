Mumbai Crime: Man calls in bomb threat to take revenge from cops

crime

The team privy to his interrogation said, "The accused, resident of Kanpur, was externed from JJ Marg police due to his long list of crimes. He made the threat to take revenge from the cops."

A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Ahmedabad for sending the Mumbai police into a tizzy ever since June 16 evening, by calling them repeatedly to "take revenge from cops for externing him". The cops of south region, including Cuffe Parade, Pydhonie and DB Marg, went into high gear as the accused made calls to these police stations during the wee hours of 3 am and 4.30am.

The cops said the accused, Mohammad Rajjak Shafiq Shaikh, had been making calls on the landlines of these police stations and telling them that he had planted RDX bombs at important locations like JJ Hospital, Bhendi Bazaar and Chor Bazaar, among other locations, and he would explode these bombs as the remote control to defuse them were in his hands.

The cops rushed to the location, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to locate the so-called bombs. "But after intensive search and combing operations of these locations, we returned empty-handed," a police officer told mid-day. The matter was discussed with the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe, who asked JJ Marg police stations to register a case under section 182, 505 (2),506(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Initially, the location of his cellphone showed him to be somewhere in Uttar Pradesh, but he kept changing his base, and reached Ahmedabad. We immediately alerted our counterpart in Ahmedabad and managed to nab him," said the officer.

