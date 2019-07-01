Mumbai: Flier booked for shouting 'I am a human bomb, check me fast'

crime

Days after SoBo man was sentenced to life for making a hijack threat, Sahar police book a Norway-bound passenger for heckling CISF personnel as security check was taking place

Akul Patel

Getting frisky with his language during security check at the airport by yelling 'bomb' landed a city-based general manager of a travel company behind bars on Friday. The accused, identified as Akul Patel, 36, could have been on a flight to Norway had he not used the word in an argument with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. But since he did, he ended up spending the weekend in jail while authorities checked his background.

Sources at the Sahar police station told mid-day that Patel was at the airport on Friday as he had to fly to Norway for a business trip. Everything proceeded normally until he got to the security check. "The security at the airport is always high and CISF personnel have to carry out detailed frisking of passengers to avoid any untoward incident," said a police officer from Sahar police station.

'I'm a bomb'

"But Patel got irritated while being frisked by CISF personnel and started arguing with them. He allegedly told the personnel 'I am a human bomb, check me fast'," the officer added. The word alarmed CISF personnel, who then made Patel sign an apology letter for using it. "The accused, in his apology letter, confessed to saying this. Passengers waiting in queue for security clearance got scared after hearing him say 'human bomb'," said the officer.



Speaking about the incident, Patel's colleague Sumit Sharna said, "The security check was taking time. He [Patel] approached the security clearance and told a CISF official that he neither is he a human bomb nor is he carrying a bomb with him. Following this, the officer took him aside and checked his baggage. He was asked to sign an apology letter as well."

Caught before boarding

Patel proceeded to board his flight to Norway after giving the apology letter. Meanwhile, CISF personnel apprised their seniors about his behaviour and what he'd said. Immediately, officers swung into action and stopped Patel from boarding his flight, cancelled his ticket and alerted the Sahar police. "CISF personnel handed over Patel to Sahar police. He was booked under section 505 (1) (b) and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code before being placed under arrest. The matter is being investigated further," said Additional Commissioner of Police, west region, Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma.

CISF says

CISF spokesperson, Himendra Singh, said, "In the aviation industry, words like 'bomb' or 'suicide bomb' are not accepted. We have taken action against him as per the normal procedure of law. We need to check his background." On Saturday, Patel was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody till Monday. The incident comes close on the heels of city jeweller Birju Salla receiving a life sentence for a flight hijack hoax. His conviction was the first one under the stringent, amended Anti-hijacking Act, 2016. He was also slapped with a fine of R5 crore.

