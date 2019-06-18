Mumbai Crime: Suspected IED found near Navi Mumbai school

crime

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Navi Mumbai Police and a dog squad discovered a concrete block with four electric wirings connected with a 12-volt battery and analog watch in a box

Representational image

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found near a school on Monday in Kalamboli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. Police were alerted after a watchman spotted the suspected explosive fitted with electric wiring and an attached battery, kept on a handcart near a gate of New Sudhagad School, an official said.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad discovered a concrete block with four electric wirings connected with a 12-volt battery and analog watch in a box, he said, adding that a can containing five-litre petrol was also found near the device.

According to the police, the BDDS team has disassociated the wirings and battery and have penetrated the block up to three inches, where they found cement only. He said police will drill the block up to six inches with specialised equipment. "As of now, we cannot confirm whether the concrete

the block has an explosive inside or not, but it looks like an IED," said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

The device was connected with the analog watch where timing can be fixed only for 12 hours, he said. "We are also taking help of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team which has been called from Telgaon training centre," he said. Another officer stated the efforts are underway to find out the kind of material filled inside the concrete block. "If we find cement after penetrating the block upto six inches, then we will try to defuse it by blasting," he

said. The block weighs around 50 kg and if we find that it contained only cement then it will be viewed as a case of prank to scare people, he added. The cops are also investigating and looking at CCTVs installed in the school premises as well as nearby areas to identify person (s) who might have planted the box there.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates