Indoo Ki Jawani director Abir Sengupta: Audiences are eager for cinema experience

There's finally a ray of hope for exhibitors who have been waiting for a new release after Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani is set to hit screens on December 11. While the makers of the comedy were considering an OTT premiere during the eight-month theatre shutdown, they took the tough call of waiting it out as a mark of support to cinemas. "We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today's difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to those who want the big-screen experience," says director Abir Sengupta, who makes his Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age comedy.

Releasing a film amid the current circumstances — when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi and curfews are being imposed in cities in Gujarat — involves significant risk. Isn't he worried that people may not step out of their houses for a film? "Honestly, it [bothers me]. Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience's safety. So, I hope people will step into the theatres like before."



Abir Sengupta

The movie, also featuring Aditya Seal, revolves around the feisty protagonist's experiences on a dating app. At a time when real-life meet-cutes have been replaced by right swipes, Sengupta believes it is fascinating to trace how love has evolved due to dating apps. "The concept of dating has been changing with every passing generation. But we are in a time where right swipes allow you to meet so many people. There is gender equality as everyone can go ahead and find the right partner. I have come across many who have found their life partners on dating apps. But, at times, even right swipes can go wrong. So, one should take time before forming judgment about the other person," says the director as he roots for these apps. "I strongly believe in love and finding one's soulmate. Dating apps are a faster medium to find that person."

