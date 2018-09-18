Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea begin divorce proceedings

national

EXCLUSIVE: Highly placed sources informed mid-day that both Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea have mutually agreed on a list of demands which was communicated through their respective lawyers

Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea in happier times

Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea has made a list of immovable properties, financial settlements including bank deposits and personal belongings which includes the window curtains.

Highly placed sources informed mid-day that both Indrani and husband Peter Mukerjea have mutually agreed on a list of demands which was communicated through their respective lawyers. The list is a detailed one and runs in more than a page. Apart from the fixed deposit accounts in four banks, a list of immovable properties includes properties located in UK, Spain Marlow and two properties in Goa.

The Worli flat according to sources will be split between Indrani and Peter equally. The duo will be brought to family court at 10.30 am on Tuesday from Byculla and Arthur Road Jail respectively. Source purview to the divorce case on condition of anonymity said "They will be brought to the first floor of the family court, where all relevant verification of papers will be done and accordingly the courtroom no will be assigned. Also, the counselling session as per the norms will be conducted tomorrow itself.

Both Indrani and Peter along with Indrani's former husband have been made accused by CBI in the murder case of Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter. Her driver has been made approver in the case. The trial is underway at the special CBI court in Mumbai.

