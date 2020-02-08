Indrani Mukerjea: Shyamvar Rai demanded Rs 50 lakh to keep his mouth shut

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, claimed before the trial court on Friday that accused-turned-approver and her former driver, Shyamvar Rai, had demanded R50 lakh from her to not testify against her.

Mukerjea made the submission while arguing in person on her bail application before special CBI Judge J C Jagdale. While deposing in the court, Rai narrated a different sequence of events from what he had told the Mumbai police [who probed the case initially], she said.

"If he is not going to state important details then what is the role of an approver?" she asked. The sequence of events as presented by the prosecution was not supported by call data records, Indrani argued.

Before Rai turned approver, he was lodged at Arthur Road Jail, and they used to travel to the court in the same van, she said. "Before his deposition he had a conversation with me, 'R50 lakh dedo kuch nahi bolunga' (give me R50 lakh, I won't reveal anything)," she alleged.

"He came down to R10 lakh and then to R5 lakh...but I didn't budge. If I had to influence him I could have done then. But I didn't budge and said jo bolna hai bolo (say whatever you want)," Indrani claimed.

Indrani also pointed out the Bombay High Court's order on Thursday, granting bail to co-accused and her former husband Peter Mukerjea. "If the high court doesn't feel that he could influence witnesses, why should this court (feel that she would)," she asked.

The prosecution had opposed bail for her, stating that she could influence witnesses, especially Rahul, Peter Mukerjea's son from her earlier marriage. "Peter is a more influential, prominent person in society, he is the father of Rahul," she said. It is to be noted that Peter Mukerjea is still in jail as the HC stayed the bail order for six weeks.

"It is ridiculous that I committed murder for money thinking that if she [Sheena] gets married to Rahul, Peter will give the property to Rahul. More than 75 per cent of immovable property is in my name and rest is in the joint name with me.... so logically I should kill Peter," she added.

