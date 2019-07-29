Inebriated man bites snake into pieces after it bit him

national

Doctors say the man's condition is serious

Representational Image

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In what can be called a bizarre incident, a man bit a snake into pieces after the reptile attacked him on Sunday night. According to ANI report, the man identified as Rajkumar was in an inebriated condition when he bit the snake.

"My son was drunk. A snake entered into our home and bit him. And later he bit the snake and crunched it into pieces. His condition is serious. We are unable to afford his treatment expenses," Babu Ram, father of Raj Kumar told reporters here.

Doctors said that Rajkumar's condition is serious.

"A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I misunderstood as the snake bit him. His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital," the doctor treating the man said.

Rajkumar hails from Etah's Asrauli village and his family cremated the snake after the incident.

Also Read: Watch: Snake catcher removes venomous snake from sleeping man's shirt

In another case, the Vasai Sir D M Petit Municipal Hospital saved the life of one and half year boy who was bitten by a poisonous snake in Vasai area. According to the police sources, the boy was in the field with his grandmother during the incident. While his grandmother was busy working and he was sitting on the field, he was bitten by a snake bite on his leg. His grandmother noticed when he started crying and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital at around 8 am in the morning, but was shifted to the Vasai Sir D M Petit Municipal Hospital at around 2:30 pm.

The venom spread throughout his body causing internal bleeding and seizures. The hospital started the treatment after conducting the necessary blood tests. The boy was given an anti-snake venom dose by Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary and was kept in the special care where his condition remained steady and the relatives thanked the medical team of the corporation on seeing the smile of the baby's face said a doctor from the hospital.

Also Read: Man goes on Hawaii vacation, finds a snake in backpack

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates