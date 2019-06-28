Watch: Snake catcher removes venomous snake from sleeping man's shirt

national

Screengrab from the video

In a bizarre video, a snake catcher in Ahmednagar removes a snake from the kurta of a visitor sleeping on the floor of the hospital has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on the 'Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav' YouTube channel, wherein the snake-catcher Jadhav explains that he received a strange call from a hospital saying that a snake had crawled into the kurta of a visitor sleeping on the floor of the hospital. The staff were afraid to wake him up and alert him about the snake. So, the staff called Jadhav for help.

The video then goes on to show how the snake-catcher expertly removing the snake from its hideout. Interestingly, the man remains completely oblivious to this exercise and doesn’t wake up even after the snake is removed.

Watch the video to see how the snake-catcher removes the snake carefully from the man's Kurta while he's asleep.

The video has created quite a stir on social media. Netizens posted comments sharing their reactions to the episode.

“Excellent job,” said one YouTube user. “It’s funny but very well handled by you.. good job,” wrote another. “First Time Watching such a case ... You save someone’s life that’s a big Honor,” posted a third.

In another viral video, an American bride made the most important day of her life special by dancing with her dog on the dance floor. Celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson Devine performed a dance to the 80's song Footloose with her pet dog Hero after her wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

Sara shared the video on Facebook where her friends and family were cheering for her and her beloved pet. Sara looked ethereal dressed in her pristine white wedding gown. Sara even made a hoop with her hands and Hero jumped through it during the performance.

The clip has been viewed over a million times. "I literally cried," read a comment while another user said, "Best wishes, Sara! Hero, you are such a good dancer!" Several others posted heart emoticons as well.

India Today quoted her saying that she was very nervous about it because of her dress. "We didn't practice it, so I had no idea what to expect. We perform in international television and at live events all the time - this was more private and it was really different being surrounded by so many friends and family members. Hero goes to hundreds of events every year but I have a feeling he did know that this was pretty special," she said.

Sara Carson Devine had participated along with her Hero in the twelfth season of America's Got Talent in 2017.

