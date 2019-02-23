Infosys arm warns public on fraudsters looting in disguise

national

"Our mission is to work in remote regions of states across the country. We work for all sections of society, selecting projects with care and in areas overlooked by society

Representational picture

Bengaluru: Software major's social arm Infosys Foundation on Friday cautioned the public of falling prey to fraudsters extracting money by faking stories linked to it. "We request the public to alert city police to identify such conmen as helping it to spot them will be a service," said the Foundation in a statement here.

With some individuals and groups engaged in collecting money from unsuspecting members of public, traders and other businesses are claiming to represent the Foundation. The Foundation is also in receipt of copies of appeals for funds typed on a fake letterhead of its social arm, bearing forged signatures of its Chairperson Sudha Murty.

The Foundation uses its own funds for all its projects and programmes. Set up in 1996 by its co-founders and former directors, including N.R. Narayana Murthy, the 22-year-old Foundation supports programmes in education, rural development, healthcare, arts and culture, and destitute care.

"Our mission is to work in remote regions of states across the country. We work for all sections of society, selecting projects with care and in areas overlooked by society.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever