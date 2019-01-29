Injured Andy Murray shares pictures of his hip surgery

tennis

Andy Murray shares pictures from his career-threatening hip surgery on his social media handles

Andy Murray

Andy Murray, who crashed out of the recently concluded Australian Open in the first round, shared pictures of his hip surgery. He captioned the post as "I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully, that will be the end of my hip pain. I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo, and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in the photo"

Andy Murray had earlier announced that he would most likely retire this year, speaking at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open, a tearful Andy Murray had said the pain had become almost unbearable. "I can play with limitations. But having the limitations and the pain is not allowing me to enjoy competing or training," the emotional Scot said.

Andy Murray said he would like to finish at his home Grand Slam in Wimbledon, but ruefully admitted he might not make it that far. He will be remembered as the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years and as a player who battled his way to the top in a golden era for the game alongside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. "Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing, but I'm not certain I am able to do that," he said.

"I've been struggling for a long time. I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months. "Pretty much-done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads." He pulled out of last year's Australian Open to have hip surgery and only returned in June at Queen's Club in London. He ended the season at Shenzhen in September after only a handful of appearances to concentrate on working his way back to full fitness.

"I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament," he said. While he intends to begin his opening-round match against 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut next week, how his body withstands potentially gruelling five-set clashes in energy-sapping heat remains to be seen.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates