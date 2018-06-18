Injured Kartik Aaryan won't perform at IIFA 2018

With his ligament injury resurfacing, Kartik Aaryan compelled to bow out of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards

Kartik Aaryan

Though he was set to perform at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards on June 24, Kartik Aaryan had to drop out of the act at the last minute, owing to a ligament injury. The actor had suffered a ligament tear in April, and the pain resurfaced over the past two weeks, leading him to bow out of the commitment.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Too much exertion has caused his old pain to resurface. Kartik had continued playing football over the past few weeks, which only aggravated his condition. He has been recommended physiotherapy and has been advised against any strenuous physical activity. Once back from Bangkok, he will be taking the opinion of a few seasoned orthopedists in the city."

While his fans won't be able to see him groove to his hit numbers on stage, Kartik Aaryan will put his hosting skills on display at the awards ceremony. "Kartik leaves for Bangkok on June 20. He will be hosting a segment at IIFA Rocks on June 22 with Ayushmann Khurrana," the source adds.

