Students clicked selfies with Kartik Aaryan, while he wrote his exam

While Kartik Aaryan was busy shooting for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, simultaneously, he also appeared for his B.Tech exam

Kartik Aaryan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan earned a certain fan base after his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) was a success amongst the youngsters, owing to its subject on modern relationships. The actor is a B.Tech student and was still pursuing the course while he did the film's sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Later, when the actor appeared for his exams, other students came and clicked selfies with him. Talking about the incident to Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan recalls, "After PKP, when I was shooting for its sequel (PKP 2), you won't believe but I was taking my B.Tech exams and I remember students clicking photographs with me while we were writing our exam."

Well, Kartik, who has delivered a hit film with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety harboured acting aspiration within him but managed to keep it a secret with his family, only until he got his first Bollywood break.

"As soon as my mother got to know that I was serious about acting and behind their back, I was struggling to get into acting, she was so, so supportive. By that time, I had already struggled my way to get Pyaar Ka Punchnama and I told them after that," said the 29-year-old actor.

Because Kartik belonged to a middle-class family, and it would be difficult for parents to understand the whole procedure of shifting base to Mumbai, he did not share this dream with his parents.

However, this is what happened when he revealed it to his mother. "I was actually crying on the phone and on hearing me, she also started to cry. I got sad that I didn't share this thing with my mom, as this was the biggest thing that happened in my life and I wanted to share it with my loved ones," he added.

"She even said that 'you were struggling for all this while, why didn't you tell us?' Only I know that I was scared to tell my parents about my dream. I come from a small town middle class family and for them to understand that thing to go to Mumbai and make a career in the Hindi film industry is a huge deal. The chances are like 0.1% to make it big there. So, I never told them [about what I was doing], but when I did, they stood by my decision and never complained," says Kartik.

After hearing everything, Kartik's mother agreed on one condition, that he completes his education. "She wanted me to have that [B.Tech] degree. You can say that aaj main padha likha sirf unhi ki wajah se hu (I owe my education to my mother)" shares Kartik.

Now that the young actor has embarked on his Bollywood journey, his mother understands the process, how it functions, and "what happens in the industry."

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan: Nothing Wrong Between Luv Ranjan And I

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates