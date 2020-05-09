Injustice to migrants: Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee for not allowing rescue trains

While the Union government plans to help more than two lakh migrants to return home, it is the West Bengal government that is not supporting their cause and is not allowing trains carrying migrants to reach the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shah claimed that migrants from West Bengal are eager to reach home, but the state government has not been allowing the trains to enter the state. "This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah said.

He claimed that the central government has been trying to aid more than two lakh migrants to return back to their home states, but it is only West Bengal that has not supported the initiative. "Migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home. Central govt is facilitating but we are not getting expected support from West Bengal," Shah wrote.

In the wake of demands by different state governments to run special trains to ferry people stuck in various states, Indian Railways on May 1 had said that it will run special trains from Friday itself to move labourers, pilgrims, tourists and students stranded across the country.

Railways Executive Director (Media) R.D. Bajpai had then said in a statement that as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, it was decided to run "Shramik Special" trains to return migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and others to their native states.

