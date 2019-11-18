Inside Edge 2 trailer keeps you glued to your seats

In the next edition of the PPL, a volatile Vayu Raghavan leads the Mumbai Mavericks to face their biggest adversary yet, the Haryana Hurricanes, who are led by a reinvented Arvind Vashisht. But the teams must also counter colossal scandals that'll rock the world of cricket. In the sport's upper echelons, Zarina Malik allies with Bhaisaab, but those in the shadows threaten to destroy the very game they seek to control.

The makers shared, "your favorite dirty league is all set to get dirtier because this game knows no boundaries." Watch the game beyond the game in #InsideEdge2, starting December 6! #InsideEdge2Trailer, out now!

Have a look at the exciting promo right here:

Building on the success of its International Emmy nomination last year, Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League. Set in a landscape of sports, secrets, and scandals where selfishness is a virtue and sex, money, and power are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners. Above all, Inside Edge Season 2 is a story of passion, courage, and love. Come witness the game beyond the game.

Joining the cast lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Markand Deshpande. The series returns with its stellar cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta.

Executive Producers: Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani

Created by: Karan Anshuman

Directors: Aakash Bhatia, Karan Anshuman, GurmmeetSingh

Cast: Richa Chadha, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadhaelli Avram, Jitin Gulati.

