Inside Photo: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna set couple goals in matching off-shoulder outfits
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were seen setting major couple goals with their matching off-shoulder outfits.
Celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were on Wednesday seen setting major couple goals with their matching off-shoulder outfits. The Mrs. Funnybones shared the love-soaked monochrome picture of herself with her superstar husband on Instagram.
While Twinkle Khanna is seen wearing a proper black coloured one-sided off-shoulder top, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a stretched black coloured pull-over to make it look like an off-shoulder top. The actor-turned-author went on to pen down a caption summarising her bond with her husband and also told him that "after this," he will surely get a "cold shoulder."
"Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:)," she wrote in the caption.
The 46-year-old author also expressed how Kumar makes her heart hum a happy song as she wrote,"#YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes," along with the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Both Khanna and Kumar are seen wearing tough expressions on their faces in the picture.
