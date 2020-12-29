Inside Photo: Alia Bhatt channels her winter mood; treats fans to stunning picture
Alia Bhatt treated fans to stunning photograph channelling her winter mood.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday treated fans to stunning photograph channelling her winter mood. The 'Student of The Year' star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture dressed in winter attire.
In the photograph, the 'Highway' star sported a white pull over as she donned a low make up the look while she effortlessly poses for the lens. Wearing a beige hat with her luscious locks pulled back, Bhatt flaunts her super toned legs while donning denim shorts.
View this post on Instagram
Giving a winter mood to the post, the 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' star left snowflake emoji in the caption. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 6 lakh fans liked it within an hour of being posted.
Ishaan Khatter left a women fairy emoticon in the comments section. While fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania left a white heart emoticon.
Of late, the 'Gully Boy' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos
