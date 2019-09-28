Inside Photos: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone add spark to Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
Ranbir Kapoor held his 37th birthday party at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The who's who of the film industry marked their attendance at the do
The heartthrob of the nation, who made girls go weak in their knees with his charm, Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The actor brought in this special day with his family, loved ones and close friends. It was a double celebration for Ranbir as this year, he has father Rishi Kapoor by his side. The latter was on medical treatment for about a year in New York. The great grand bash was held at their Bandra residence in Mumbai.
Present at the bash were the whos who of the Hindi film industry. Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriend Deepika Padukone attended the party with husband Ranveer Singh. The Besharam actor's ladylove Alia Bhatt was all glee on the special eve.
Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Aarti Shetty, and Aditya Roy Kapur were all smiles as they waved at the lensman. Arjun and Aditya are Ranbir Kapoor's football buddies.
Deepika Padukone at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party. Photo: Yogen Shah
A few pictures from inside the birthday bash has also surfaced on social media. Those pictures have Alia glued to the man of the moment. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor with Chef Harsh and Alia Bhatt âÂÂÂÂ¤ #HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor #Ranbirkapoor
Another picture doing the rounds on social media is the Sanju actor cutting his birthday cakes.
Here's a still of the actor from a boomerang video posted by his fan club on Instagram story.
If we go by these pictures, the birthday bash was a fun-filled event and seems like everybody had a gala time.
Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, after a few flop films, he bounced back with Sanju and how! The film saw many nominations at the recently held Indian Internation Film Awards [IIFA 2019]. Currently, the actor has completed filming for the first part of the Brahmastra franchise - a trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. This is the film through which he and Alia developed feelings for each other.
Apart from this, the chocolate boy also has a Luv Ranjan-film with Ajay Devgn and Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in a Yash Raj film, Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
Here's wishing the Roy boy a happy birthday!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Sanju: Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Showcasing the colourful life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju not only got the audience's thumbs up but also was lauded by the entire film industry.
-
Jagga Jasoos: The film, directed by Anurag Basu, narrates the ups and downs of Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) and Shruti's (Katrina Kaif) life as they embark on a mission to hunt for Jagga's father. Ranbir Kapoor's performance was praised by the critics and liked by audience alike.
-
Bombay Velvet: Ranbir Kapoor plays a street-fighter, Johnny Balraj, who desires to become a big-shot in this crime-drama. He is paired opposite Anushka Sharma who essays the role of Rosie Noronha, an aspiring jazz singer. Karan Johar is seen in his first full-fledged role in Bollywood as the flamboyant antagonist Kaizad Khambatta in Anurag Kashyap's ambitious project that takes you back to the Mumbai before it became a metropolis.
-
Roy: Ranbir Kapoor made his comeback on the big screen with an extended cameo in 'Roy' after a hiatus of nearly a year and a half. He plays a thief named Roy who manages to pull off heists without being caught. Though the film flopped at the Box Office, Ranbir won million hearts with this romantic thriller.
-
Barfi: Ranbir plays the character of a deaf-mute person, who enjoys life to the hilt nonetheless. The actor won several awards for his role and was lauded by critics too.
-
Rockstar: In this Imtiaz Ali film, Ranbir portrays the character of Janardhan Jhakar, who goes through an emotional roller coaster ride while pursuing his dream of becoming a rockstar.
-
Chillar Party: Ranbir made a guest appearance in the item-number track, 'Teri Tai Tai Phiss', in this 2011 children's film. However, the actor took everyone by surprise with his 'tapori' antics. The song was one of the highlights of the film.
-
Anjaani Anjaani: Here, Ranbir appeared as a character with suicidal tendencies, who meets his match in Priyanka Chopra. Though the film was panned by critics, both the actors' performance was lauded.
-
Raajneeti: Prakash Jha's political thriller gave Ranbir an opportunity to demonstrate his grey side on-screen. As Samar Pratap, the conniving son of a slain politician, he held his ground against experienced actors like Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpai and Ajay Devgn.
-
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year: From a good for nothing salesman to a master seller, Ranbir's transformation in this film was effortless. This one is still considered as one of his finest performances on-screen.
-
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani: The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed comedy allowed the talented actor to display his funny skills and the film was well received by critics and fans alike.
-
Wake Up Sid: As a spoilt, self-centred college student, Ranbir was at his natural best again in this Ayan Mukerji film. It helped that he had the versatile Konkona Sen Sharma to boot
-
Bachna Ae Haseeno: Romancing three leading ladies (Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba) was no big deal for the Kapoor kid in this Yash Raj flick
-
Saawariya: In his very first film, that to a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Ranbir gave glimpses of his abundant talent, as a bar's lead singer, who is kind-hearted enough to treat even prostitutes with respect.
-
We hope to add Brahmastra in this list too!
As Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 today, we take a look at his diverse canvas of work, from his debut in Saawariya to his last outing Sanju.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Nushrat Bharucha, Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra attend Raaj Shaandilyaa's birthday bash