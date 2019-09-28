Inside Photos: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone add spark to Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash

The heartthrob of the nation, who made girls go weak in their knees with his charm, Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The actor brought in this special day with his family, loved ones and close friends. It was a double celebration for Ranbir as this year, he has father Rishi Kapoor by his side. The latter was on medical treatment for about a year in New York. The great grand bash was held at their Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Present at the bash were the whos who of the Hindi film industry. Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriend Deepika Padukone attended the party with husband Ranveer Singh. The Besharam actor's ladylove Alia Bhatt was all glee on the special eve.

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Aarti Shetty, and Aditya Roy Kapur were all smiles as they waved at the lensman. Arjun and Aditya are Ranbir Kapoor's football buddies.



Deepika Padukone at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party. Photo: Yogen Shah

A few pictures from inside the birthday bash has also surfaced on social media. Those pictures have Alia glued to the man of the moment. Take a look:

Another picture doing the rounds on social media is the Sanju actor cutting his birthday cakes.

Here's a still of the actor from a boomerang video posted by his fan club on Instagram story.

If we go by these pictures, the birthday bash was a fun-filled event and seems like everybody had a gala time.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, after a few flop films, he bounced back with Sanju and how! The film saw many nominations at the recently held Indian Internation Film Awards [IIFA 2019]. Currently, the actor has completed filming for the first part of the Brahmastra franchise - a trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. This is the film through which he and Alia developed feelings for each other.

Apart from this, the chocolate boy also has a Luv Ranjan-film with Ajay Devgn and Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in a Yash Raj film, Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Here's wishing the Roy boy a happy birthday!

