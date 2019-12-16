Inside photos: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka ceremony

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took the airport look a notch higher by getting ready at the terminal itself. Bebo, who was in Bengaluru for an event, had her hair and make up done before boarding the flight to Mumbai. Paparazzi stationed outside Mumbai Airport were surprised to see her in wedding finery.

Later, it was discovered that she was heading straight to cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka ceremony. Check out the video of the actress getting ready at the Airport, that has been doing the rounds on the internet:

Also, check out some more pictures of Bebo at the airport and roka ceremony:

View this post on Instagram Best Team @nainas89 @yiannitsapatori @savleenmanchanda ððð¥° A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onDec 14, 2019 at 10:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram #aboutlastnightâ¤ï¸ @therealkarismakapoor @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotra A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onDec 15, 2019 at 3:22am PST

The entire Kapoor khandaan was in attendance, as were Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Tina Ambani and Haseena Jethmalani. Supriya Sule and husband Sadananad were the cynosure of all eyes at the celebrations.

