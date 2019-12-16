Inside photos: Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka ceremony
The entire Kapoor khandaan was in attendance, as were Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Tina Ambani and Haseena Jethmalani.
Kareena Kapoor Khan took the airport look a notch higher by getting ready at the terminal itself. Bebo, who was in Bengaluru for an event, had her hair and make up done before boarding the flight to Mumbai. Paparazzi stationed outside Mumbai Airport were surprised to see her in wedding finery.
Later, it was discovered that she was heading straight to cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka ceremony. Check out the video of the actress getting ready at the Airport, that has been doing the rounds on the internet:
Also, check out some more pictures of Bebo at the airport and roka ceremony:
Best Team @nainas89 @yiannitsapatori @savleenmanchanda ððð¥°
Family Festivities ð congratulations to @anissamalhotra and @therealarmaanjain on their engagement ! ð
#aboutlastnightâ¤ï¸ @therealkarismakapoor @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotra
Armaan Jain, son of Rima Kapoor Jain and Manoj Jain, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra over the weekend. The roka ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) was a fun-filled affair, that brought the entire Kapoor family under one roof. Armaan has worked as an assistant director in Student Of The Year and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014 which emerged as a commercial failure. (All photos/Yogen Shah)
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red ethnic suit. She was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, who complemented her in a white kurta-pajama. Due to busy work schedule, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had to get ready for her cousin Armaan Jain's roka ceremony at the Bengaluru airport, where she attended a fashion store launch.
-
Babita Kapoor with grandson Kiaan Raj Kapoor, daughter-actress Karisma Kapoor and granddaughter Samiera Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs before heading to the roka ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.
-
As can be seen in the picture itself, the roka ceremony was a joyous event! Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain danced their hearts out with their mother Rima Jain, daughter of late Raj Kapoor.
-
In picture: Rima Jain's husband Manoj Jain and sons Armaan and Aadar Jain caught in a candid moment whilst enjoying the bhangra beats!
-
Neetu Kapoor, who is Armaan Jain's aunt, too shook her legs as the latter got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra.
-
Tina Munim Ambani and Anil Ambani also graced the roka ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda too attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka ceremony. The 45-year-old was clicked while she was busy clicking pictures at the function.
-
Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samiera Kapoor was all decked up as her mamu (uncle) Armaan Jain got engaged. The teen was clicked while she was holding gift hampers, heading to the event.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda opted for a light yellow embroidered net sharara suit for the event, and we must say the lady looked ethereal in the traditional avatar.
-
Kiara Advani sizzled in a lavender and pink tie-dye sequins sari by Akanksha Gajria. The actress, who will be next seen in Good Newwz, made heads turn with her style statement at the event.
-
Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Aadar Jain, also attended Armaan Jain's roka ceremony. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's romance has been in the news for the longest time, and her presence at Jain's family function will surely give fodder to the gossip mongers.
-
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, where the roka ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra took place.
-
Randhir Kapoor too looked in the best mood!
-
The bahus (daughter-in-law) of the Kapoor family - Neetu Kapoor, Neila Devi (late Shammi Kapoor's wife) and Babita Kapoor clicked together!
-
Kunal Kapoor, son of the late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, too was clicked after a long time, as he attended his nephew Armaan Jain's roka ceremony.
-
Tina Munim Ambani, who shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in the iconic film Karz (1980) looked resplendent in a traditional embellished dress.
