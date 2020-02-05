Inside Photos: It's birthday celebration time for Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi
Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, will turn three on February 7, but given the doting dad he is, the filmmaker threw a lavish bash in advance and the inside pictures are too adorable!
We'll start with a video where Johar could be seen feeding on the cake and it seems it was indeed a big birthday bash.
Take a look right here:
And then came another adorable video where Yash, Roohi, and Taimur Ali Khan could be seen dancing their hearts out and we wish we could pull their cheeks. For all those who are fond of toddlers, and happen to be a fan of these cute munchkins, the video will surely make you smile.
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
#karanjohar 's daughter #Roohijohar and son #YashJohar at their birthday celebration party today. #yogenshah
There were some candid moments too, where the twins could be seen enjoying themselves and oblivious to what was happening around. We love the expressions on their faces:
Yash Johar and Roohi Johar: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde
Also present at the bash was Alia Bhatt, someone who has always been close to Johar and his family and someone who has been mentored by him. Yash and Roohi are as special to her and here's the actress planting a kiss on the birthday girl's cheeks:
Alia Bhatt: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde
And one of the best pictures of the day was the one where the cool and ageless mommies, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, and Soha Ali Khan, posed together:
Soha Ali Khan, Farah Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde
Tusshar Kapoor also shared a picture on his Instagram account and the caption just nails it- Single parents Club... we broke barriers! See it:
View this post on Instagram
Single parents Club.....we broke barriers! #happybirthdayroohiandyash ðÂÂÂÂ· by @neelamkotharisoni
And as the party wraps up, Johar took to his Instagram story to tell us how memorable the day was, take a look:
Even last year, the father and filmmaker threw a grand birthday bash for his twins and it seems nobody in Bollywood understands grandeur as well as Karan Johar does! Let's see what's in store when they actually celebrate their birthdays on February 7.
-
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar leaves Surya hospital with his twins Yash and Roohi in Mumbai. Exclusive pictures by Yogen Shah
-
This is the first time Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi have been photographed
-
Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi. Pic/Nimesh Dave
-
In March, Karan Johar had announced the birth of his twins - son Yash and daughter Roohi, who are born through surrogacy
-
Karan Johar became a single parent after fathering twins - a girl Roohi and a boy Yash - through surrogacy
-
Karan Johar introduced his children to the world via Twitter as Roohi and Yash
-
Karan Johar described his children as "two most wonderful additions to my life and lifelines" in an official statement
-
"I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science," said Karan Johar in his official statement
-
"This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that," said Karan Johar in his official statement
-
"By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the up-bringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family," said Karan Johar in his official statement
-
"I am eternally grateful to the surrogate who has fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world. She will always remain in my prayers," said Karan Johar in his official statement
-
The delivery of Karan Johar's twins took place at Andheri's Masrani Hospital on February 7, the same hospital where Shah Rukh Khan's third child AbRam was also delivered by a surrogate mother
-
Karan Johar, whose surrogate children Roohi and Yash were born almost 10 weeks before full term, says those who have premature babies must not get discouraged. He says with right kind of care, they can be nurtured towards normal growth
-
In a post shared on social media, Karan Johar said, "Millions of preemies are born every year... but babies are resilient. With the right kind of care, they stand just as good a chance of survival as anyone else."
-
Karan Johar in a social media post said his children were born two months premature and were "worryingly underweight"
-
"My heart sank... Knowing that there were complications with my babies' birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). It was painful to see how tiny they were," said Karan Johar
-
Karan Johar, known for his family dramas, has thanked the legal and medical teams for being his "strength and spine" during the process
-
"Having a premature baby is something you don't expect to happen to you. The whole experience has ignited a passion in me to help premature babies get the best chance they can... to help those in anguish who want the best chance of survival for their early born babies," Karan Johar said
-
"Premature babies, when provided with the right kind of care, have just as good of a shot of making it, as babies born on time. If your baby is a preemie, don't be discouraged. Seek help... Don't lose faith, don't lose heart," said Karan Johar
-
Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi
-
Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi leave the hospital
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar photographed for the first time with his twins Yash and Roohi, born through surrogacy, as he takes them home from Surya hospital in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures
