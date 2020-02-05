Inside Photos: It's birthday celebration time for Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, will turn three on February 7, but given the doting dad he is, the filmmaker threw a lavish bash in advance and the inside pictures are too adorable!

We'll start with a video where Johar could be seen feeding on the cake and it seems it was indeed a big birthday bash.

Take a look right here:

And then came another adorable video where Yash, Roohi, and Taimur Ali Khan could be seen dancing their hearts out and we wish we could pull their cheeks. For all those who are fond of toddlers, and happen to be a fan of these cute munchkins, the video will surely make you smile.

Have a look right here:

There were some candid moments too, where the twins could be seen enjoying themselves and oblivious to what was happening around. We love the expressions on their faces:



Yash Johar and Roohi Johar: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde

Also present at the bash was Alia Bhatt, someone who has always been close to Johar and his family and someone who has been mentored by him. Yash and Roohi are as special to her and here's the actress planting a kiss on the birthday girl's cheeks:



Alia Bhatt: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde

And one of the best pictures of the day was the one where the cool and ageless mommies, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, and Soha Ali Khan, posed together:



Soha Ali Khan, Farah Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Picture Courtesy/Satej Shinde

Tusshar Kapoor also shared a picture on his Instagram account and the caption just nails it- Single parents Club... we broke barriers! See it:

And as the party wraps up, Johar took to his Instagram story to tell us how memorable the day was, take a look:

Even last year, the father and filmmaker threw a grand birthday bash for his twins and it seems nobody in Bollywood understands grandeur as well as Karan Johar does! Let's see what's in store when they actually celebrate their birthdays on February 7.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates