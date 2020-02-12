Inside Photos: Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's reception was a star-studded bash

The celebrations for Kamya Shalabh Dang and Shalabh Dang aren't over yet. After the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, and the grand wedding, it was time for the couple to host a reception and it was indeed a star-studded bash.

One of the first few people to arrive at the reception was actor Vindu Dara Singh, who's also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 3. The way he posed for the flashbulbs, he truly seemed elated at this union and jubilant for the couple.

See it yourself:



Another contestant of Bigg Boss 3, the well-known fashion designer, Rohit Verma, also graced the reception and wore quite a unique outfit:



Bollywood and Television actor Aman Verma arrived in style with wife Vandana Lalwani. Their respective attires were simple yet stylish:



Coming back to the couple, Kamya and Shalabh were dancing their hearts out at the big night and the actress' fan-club posted their video on its Instagram account. Take a look:

And then, it was time for them to pose for the paparazzi and showcase their style and aura:

Now, this seems to be a candid shot where Kamya can be flashing her smile and Shalabh has the company of his son, who too looks really handsome and dapper:

Ever saw a video like this, where the latest bride in town was letting her hair down to this level? This is energy at its peak:

And here comes a selfie of the couple with Vindu, don't miss it:

Well, it seems the celebrations are still not over the couple as more such bashes and parties are yet to be hosted!

