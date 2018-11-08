Inside photos: Karan Johar celebrates Diwali with his star-studded gang

bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar

The most awaited festival of the year, Diwali is here. Celebrations are in full swing and Karan Johar is having utmost fun with his 'students'. Karan performed the Lakshmi Pooja and celebrated the auspicious occasion with his close friends and his adorable son Yash Johar.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria, among others, were seen in attendance. Dharma productions took to their official Instagram account to share some glimpses from the celebration.

The production house posted a picture of Karan and Yash, captioning it as, "When the father & son twin on their style, you know it's a lit Diwali! #HappyDiwali #DharmaDiwali"

Karan and Yash were seen twinning in a black kurta with multicoloured floral embellishments on the kurta and white pyjamas to complete the look.

The banner also shared another picture of the previous and current girls from the 'Student of the Year' franchise. Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were all smiles posing for the camera. "These students (graduated & current) are bringing the light this #Diwali," the post read.

Alia looked elegant in a yellow salwar kameez with silver work. Meanwhile, Ananya chose to wear a gorgeous orange-white ensemble. Tara, too looked pretty in a sky blue coloured lehenga which she paired with a matching blouse and sheer dupatta.

In another picture posted by the production house, Alia and Kiara were seen posing with Varun. The latter diva donned yellow salwar kameez with silver detailing and left her hair open, alongwith minimal accessories.

Karan was also spotted with Vicky Kaushal in a candid picture. Vicky Kaushal was all smiles and looked handsome in a traditional outfit.

A picture of Karan with Yash posing with Varun was also shared on the official Instagram page of the banner.

In another picture, Karan was seen posing with Yash and Alia, where both can be seen all smiles.

Some other candid pictures were also shared from the pooja ceremony at the Dharma office.

On the work front, KJo is currently producing 'Simmba', 'Kesari', 'Kalank', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive' and 'Brahmastra'.

Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' after two years. The flick is a period drama and features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will hit the big screens in 2020.

Meanwhile, Varun and Alia, will reunite yet again in 'Kalank', which will be helmed by Abhishek Varman, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

