Inside photos of Karan Johar's grand party: Bollywood celebs had fun with Katy Perry
Seems like filmmaker Karan Johar is the best host in B-town! On Thursday evening, KJo threw a grand bash welcoming several Bollywood celebs along with American singer Katy Perry being the centre of attraction
Karan Johar hosted a lavish house party that turned into a star-studded affair. The Bollywood bash was held at filmmaker's Mumbai residence to welcome American singer Katy Perry in the city. The 'Roar' singer who landed in India a few days back to perform at a music festival on Saturday, exchanged hugs and handshakes with people from the film fraternity including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Alizeh Agnihotri, Anushka Sharma, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Kunal Kemmu, Natasha Poonawalla, Neelam Kothari, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Akanksha Ranjan, Anusha Ranjan, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, among others.
Many of the celebrities documented the fun night on their social media handles and thanked Karan for the wonderful evening.
Jacqueline shared a ravishing click of her with Perry, and Aishwarya on the Instagram story and Ananya too posted a happy picture of the two posing for the camera.
'Kabir Singh' actor Kiara Advani pouted with the American singer and sharing it on the Instagram story, she wrote, "Katy Pout."
Three days into her stay in Mumbai, it has been all about work for Katy Perry. Although stationed at The St Regis in Lower Parel, the pop queen has been making trips to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to prep for her Saturday gig. mid-day has learnt that special arrangements have been made at the five-star — an entire floor has been cordoned off for her and her team, with designated staff members assigned to Perry's duty. "She usually orders in her breakfast, comprising oat milk and something light to go with it. The kitchen has been getting requests for Asian vegetarian fare, especially dishes made with bok choy, which she enjoys gorging on. She is spending a large part of her day prepping for the concert," reveals the source.
Here's a look at some crazy pictures and videos from the party, last night:
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Vijay Deverakonda having a chat with Katy Perry:
Ananya Panday with Katy Perry:
Bollywood gang busy chatting and catching up with friends during Karan Johar's bash:
Fun video shot by Arjun Kapoor, during the party:
Shweta Bachchan too was part of the get-together.
Thank you @karanjohar for a ‘roaring’ night... and for being the best host on and off cameraâÂ¤ï¸Â @katyperry
Talking about her visit, Perry in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday said, "I just don't stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets." She also said that she will be catching up with some Indian artists and there might be some collaboration, she had hinted.
