Inside Pictures: Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Mehendi night wasn't less than a fairytale

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who had been in a relationship for a while surprised all thier fans a few weeks back when the couple announced their wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot at a private and intimate ceremony on Christmas eve (December 25) and fans cannot wait to have a look at the first pictures of the bride and the groom.

Good thing that they can have a look at the mehendi celebrations that seemed straight out of a fairy tale. The ritual was held at a plush hotel in Juhu with close friends and family members in attendance. Gauahar showed off her radiant side in a yellow outfit. The actress completed her look with a floral jewelry set. She is certainly brimming in love and laughter. Don't believe us? Take a look youself:

On the other hand, Gauahar'soon-to-be-husband Zaid Darbar oozed handsomeness in a white kurta and golden yellow embroided jacket. Zaid is the son of popular music director Ismail Darbar.

The much-loved couple didn't shy away from PDA at their ceremony. And this picture is proof. Take a look:

And we are back to candid poses and cute expressions. Here, the actress can be happily showcasing her mehendi covered hands. Take a look:

The duo kickstarted their wedding celebrations on December 22 with 'Chiksa' ceremony. Donned in yellow outfits, Gauahar and Zaid complemented each other with sartorial choices. While the Ishaqzaade actress stunned in a yellow coloured lehenga, Zaid opted for a kurta, paired with white pyjama.

Last week, Gauahar, who was last seen as a 'Toofani Senior' in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 shared an animated video which shares their sweet lockdown lovestory.

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official through a video, which left people confused whether it was a true proposal or just a dance clip. On the professional front, Gauahar Khan has also acted in films like Ishaqzaade, Fever, and also participated in Bigg Boss 7. Now, she and her beau are social media influencers, who keep on posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram.

Zaid got engaged to Gauahar in the month of November. The social media influencer posted a photo with Gauahar on Instagram with a red heart emoji and a diamond ring emoji, hinting at their engagement. In the photograph, Gauahar can be seen holding a balloon which reads, "She said yes".

Talking about the couple, Zaid's father and veteran lyricist Ismail Darbar had said a few months back, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him."

He added, "I hate to be a fake. In fact, I don't even know how to fake it. Let me tell you straight up. I married for the second time and I am not on great terms with my first wife (Farzana, Zaid's mother). If we were great with each other, why would we have separated and I gone on to marry someone else? The kids didn't intervene in my personal life even then, nor do they do so now. I have 4 kids from my first wife and 1 from the second. I am very attached to all my children."

