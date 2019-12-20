Inside Pictures: It was a Christmassy birthday party for Taimur Ali Khan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Proud parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan hosted an advance birthday bash for their tiny tot Taimur, who turned three on December 20. When asked about Taimur's birthday plans, Kareena had shared, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk'. I said, 'Why two?' he is like 'Two!'"

And just like he wanted, Taimur had a Santa cake and a Christmas-themed birthday bash. Pictures and videos have gone viral from the party, with friends, family and fan clubs sharing moments from the event on social media. Here, check out the video of Taimur cutting his birthday cake:

View this post on Instagram HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIM! ðÂ¥³ðÂ¥°âÂ¨ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub. (@kareenafc) onDec 19, 2019 at 11:01pm PST

Taimur looks captivated by the sight of his yummy Santa cake and looks like he can't wait to cut it already! Aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a few photos as Instagram stories showing what Taimur's bash was all about. Check out the photos below:

Taimur's cousin sis Inaayan Naumi Kemmu absolutely adorable at his birthday bash. The little one wore a pretty frock and was all shiny-eyed at the party.

There were also drawing and painting tables which Inaaya and dad actor Kunal Kemmu made full use of as you can see in the picture above.

And who can forget TimTim's birthday cake! The star kid's birthday cake had an incredible X-Mas flourish and it sure looked delicious.

View this post on Instagram Special evenings ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #cosmicconnections #familylove A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onDec 19, 2019 at 7:01am PST

Taimur's aunt Karisma Kapoor shared this photo with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan from the birthday bash. Everyone was dressed in their casual best and looked ready to party. We're sure little Taimur Ali Khan had the best birthday party!

