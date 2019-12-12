Inside Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor dresses up as Raveena Tandon and Shweta Bachchan pays a tribute to Big B

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood parties have become very innovative over the years. And the recent example was a Bollywood party that was modeled on some of the most iconic Hindi movie characters from the '90s. The bash was thrown by Amritapal Singh Bindra and was attended by some of the biggest names of Tinsel Town.

We all know that Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were dressed as Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but let's talk about some other people as well. Janhvi Kapoor, although resembled her mother, the iconic Sridevi from Chandni, she was actually dressed as Raveena Tandon from Mohra. And as expected, looked gorgeous.

One of her fan-clubs on Instagram even posted some pictures from the bash, take a look:

And coming to Shweta Bachchan, she dressed up as her father Amitabh Bachchan from the Jumma Chumma song from the blockbuster, Hum. And giving her company was actor Sidharth Malhotra. Have a look at her post:

And as reported, Karan Johar stepped out as Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for a '90s theme Bollywood party hosted by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, which was attended by the who's who of the industry. Gauri Khan dressed up as Tina (Rani Mukerji) and bestie Kaajal Anand as the fun-loving tomboy Anjali (Kajol).

KJo did not have to look beyond his directorial debut to be the cynosure of all eyes. But the original Rahul appeared to be embarrassed. Shah Rukh photobombed their poster recreation. Rahul, which has been SRK's on-screen name in several films, is synonymous with a romantic hero who would do anything for his ladylove. Guess, he knows only he can play the role well.



Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were Raj and Simran of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates