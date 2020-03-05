Inside Pictures: Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan attend the IIFA press conference

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA, is arguably one of the grandest events of the year from Bollywood and for Bollywood. It's all about style and sass, ravish and razzmatazz. And for the first time in history, the award show is coming home.

We have seen hosts like Canada, Malaysia, Florida, and Amsterdam, but India happens to be special, after all, this is an Indian award show. And attending the press conference was Katrina Kaif, who aced the black dress with aplomb. She arrived in full style!

Take a look:



Katrina Kaif: Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal

She even posted two ravishing pictures on her Instagram account, take a look right here:

She even posed with the IIFA Trophy that has the beauty of its own. Well, given she was appreciated a lot for her performance in Salman Khan's Bharat as Kumud, we won't be surprised if she bags one award when the ceremony happens.



Katrina Kaif: Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal

And accompanying her was Kartik Aaryan, who unfortunately injured his shoulder but that didn't stop him from shaking a leg with the actress. Kartik also had a fantastic 2019 as he had two back-to-back hits- Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Here's a candid picture of Katrina and Kartik's dance:



Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan: Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal

The award ceremony will be held from March 27-29 in Indore and given it's the hometown of Salman Khan, he's all set to enthrall the crowd with his performance and turn host for the first time. Riteish Deshmukh is slated to be the co-host. We will also get to see performances from Katrina and Jacqueline Fernandez. Bring the show on!

