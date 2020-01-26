Inside Pictures: Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he celebrates Republic Day at home

The nation is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today on January 26 and the whole of Bollywood is busy wishing their fans and followers on social media on the occasion. However, the very popular and adorable toddler, Taimur Ali Khan, takes the cake and the bakery for the cutest celebrations.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin was seen celebrating Republic Day at his residence in Bandra and as always, was seen in a jovial mood.

He looked intrigued as he saw the Indian Tricolour and was seen with a smile on his face as he held the Indian Flag in his tender hands.

Unfortunately, neither Saif nor Kareena were there to bring in the occasion as they were busy with their respective works, and it would have been great to see the parents celebrate the Republic Day with their munchkin. The toddler was seen with the people who work at his residence.

For all the Taimur Ali Khan fans, these pictures are worth watching and surely a treat. He will turn four this year but the cuteness is still intact. Coming to Saif and Kareena, the former is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman this coming Friday and he just has his biggest hit in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kareena will be seen this year in films like Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Takht. She too had a massive hit in the form of Good Newwz, which recently crossed the 200-crore mark at the box-office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates