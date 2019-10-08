Inside Videos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are inseparable at '83 wrap up bash

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from an inside video of the party. Picture Courtesy/deepikapadukonefanclub

Deepika Padukone held a wrap up party for the entire cast and crew at a popular restaurant in Bandra. The entire cast of the film, from Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk, Taahir Raj Bhasin, Sahir Khattar, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Adinath Kothare, Boman Irani and Amrita Puri were present at the bash.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twinned at the event in denim and white pullovers. The duo is surely setting some major couple goals. Have been dating each other for a few years before getting married, they look much in love as they posed for the photographers at the bash. With the inside videos from the party doing the round on social media, one can say that Bajirao and Mastaani are surely inseparable.

They hit the dance floor with the other cast and refused to give rest to their dancing feet. In this video, Ranveer is seen dancing with his lovely wife on Befikre song, 'Nashe si chadh gayi'.

Deepika and the team happily shook a leg with Hardy Sandhu on his popular track, 'Kya Baat Hai.'

'83, helmed by Kabir Khan traces the journey of India's former Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev. It majorly highlights the time when India won its maiden World Cup at the Lords' in London. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his on-screen wife as Romi Dev.

How could Ranveer not dance to his party number from Simmba, 'Aankh Marey'? He was seen standing on the bar counter and dancing to the hit track.

Apparently, Deepika Padukone sent personalised invitations to the cast that read: "Member of team '83, Over the last several months iconic moments have been relieved and memories have been etched in our hearts forever. I am beyond proud to be a part of a team that is driven by love, passion, enthusiasm and eternally grateful for your contribution. And for this, I would like to invite you to a celebration!." Lots of Love, Deepika Padukone"

Kabir Khan's '83 is touted as the biggest sports film in the country. '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

