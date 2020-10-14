Sonu Sood comes up with a scholarship programme for IAS aspirants in the memory of his late mother

Sonu Sood has tirelessly been working for migrant workers, frontline staffs and those from underprivileged backgrounds amidst the on-going pandemic. A while back, he had come up with an initiative, affiliated with a university, to sponsor the education for students across different parts of the country. It was inspired by his late mother, Prof. Saroj Sood, who used to teach students on a non-commercial basis.

On his mother's 13th death anniversary, Sood intends to carry the legacy created by her forward. He has come up with a scholarship programme called Prof. Saroj Sood scholarships to support IAS aspirants fulfil their dreams and reach their goals. Under the programme, scholarships will be available to students for online and on-campus courses.

Taking to Instagram, the actor-philanthropist shared, "October 13; 13 years since my mother passed away. She left behind a legacy of education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss u maa."

Sometime back, he had helped the students of a village in Haryana so that they could attend online classes by sending smartphones to them. Sood had also helped JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam centres. His selfless actions continue to be a source of inspiration to many across the country.

