Intense cold wave lashes Jammu and Kashmir

A youth uses his mobile phone to capture the pictures of last sunset of year-2017, at Dal Lake in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Srinagar: Intense cold wave lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the weather office said no relief was in sight for the next three days. "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the state for the next three days and the minimum temperatures could drop by a few degrees more in this period", an official of the MET department said.

Leh town in the Ladakh region recorded this season's coldest night at minus 14.7 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar city witnessed its coldest night of this season on Monday at minus 4.4 and Tuesday's minimum temperature was a tad better at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded minus 6.6 and Gulmarg minus 6 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.

Kargil recorded minus 6.1 as the minimum temperature.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 6, Katra 6.5, Batote 2, Bannihal 0.9, Bhaderwah minus 0.1 and Udhampur 4.3 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures.

