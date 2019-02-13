Inter-School Hockey: Stanislaus, Don Bosco in U-14 final

other-sports

Don Bosco's Yashas More clears the ball. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Dr Antonio DaSilva (Dadar) put up a gallant display against the fancied St Stanislaus before going down fighting 0-1 in a tense and thrilling boys U-14 semi-final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school knockout hockey tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

St Stanislaus scored the lone goal when Shaad Sayyed found the back of the net from a superb field effort in the second minute of play. The Dadar school put up a strong fight-back thereafter as they tried to overcome the early setback, but were not able to breach the Stanislaus defence.

In the second semi-final, Don Bosco (Matunga), winners of the Division I league title, breezed past St Andrew's (Bandra), winning 7-0. The Bosco boys led 2-0 at half-time. The highlight of Don Bosco's win was full back Yashas More scoring a hat-trick - all three goals coming in the second half.

Don Bosco's Neel Nair scored in the 15th minute, while Shaurya Vagyani doubled the lead in the very next minute. In the second session, Yashas and Don Bosco skipper Aditya Kabre (two goals) took turns in scoring the rest of the goals.

